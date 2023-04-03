​The home side had, at that stage, clawed their way back from 10 points behind to only 10-8 adrift with tries by Cam Currie and Will Hadwen.

But within two minutes of Crooks’ departure, which was for contact with the head, according to the referee, Barrow were in front, Currie having grabbed his second try and Adam Jackson converting.

Jackson strengthened their case with a penalty and there was no way back for the Knights when Hadwen garnered his second score a minute from time, Jackson again improving the try to complete a 22-10 success.

Charlie Barker kicked three goals in vain for Normanton Knights as they lost to Barrow Island.

Tim Robinson had crossed for Normanton on nine minutes, with Charlie Barker converting and adding penalties either side of the break.

Eastmoor Dragons found it tough going as they lost 56-4 at Ellenborough Rangers in Division Three.

Going to Cumbria with a strong side is a necessity, but going to one of the UK’s Rugby League furthest outposts lacking numerous recognised first team members can only have one outcome and this young inexperienced team suffered the consequences.

Returning to the National Conference for the first time in years, Ellenborough have made a statement with this victory making it three wins out of four to head the table.

Eastmoor looked to still be on the bus when they were behind on five minutes with the home team going over for the first try, which was converted.

The Dragons rallied, but injuries to Jordan Walker and Joel Stones within the first 15 minutes meant they played the rest of the game with two players ruled out, unable to take further part.

This disruption to the team took its toll and three further tries plus two conversions saw Rangers open up a 22-0 half-time lead.

Hopes of an improvement in fortunes in the second half were soon dashed as the Cumbrians were back on the scoresheet two minutes after the restart 26-0.

Playing to their strengths in front of a boisterous home crowd, Ellenborough really put the Dragons to the sword to rack up a 50-0 score before a Declan Nicholson try on 70 minutes gave the visitord something to heer.

After several tilts at the line, he squeezed in at the corner to put the Dragons on the scoreboard.

A continuous procession of woeful tackling resulted in Ellenborough having the final say with a try and goal.

For Eastmoor another industrious Danny Johnson display took the National Conference man of the match with young full-back Tom Oxley securing the players’ player award after another promising performance.