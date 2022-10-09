New head coach Sean Long aims to turn Featherstone Rovers into winners

Long has taken the hot seat at Post Office Road following the departure of Brian McDermott and will get stuck into his new role once his commitments with the French national side in the forthcoming World Cup are over.

Long is assistant coach of the France side and has most recently been assistant coach at Leeds Rhinos, helping them to the Super League Grand Final.

Following his appointment as the head man at Featherstone he said: “It feels really good, I’m really honoured.

New Featherstone Rovers head coach Sean Long. Picture: SWpix.com

"I had a spell with the club in 2013, I really enjoyed my time there then, the players and staff are great and I’ve kept in touch with a lot of them.

"I’m really happy, I can’t wait to get involved and to get back.

“I want to get back into the community, to play a good brand of rugby, get promoted.

"I don’t want to finish second, I’ve never wanted to finish second in my life. I want to win trophies and get into Super League and I’ll be working my hardest, along with the players and staff that are already there, to do that.

"If I can improve each player 10 per cent then we’ll be on our way.

"There’s going to be some bumps in the road, but I’m sure we’ll get through them. I want to get the fans involved with the team, get them behind the team, play a good brand of rugby. Get us all back together, so we’re all one for next season.”

On what players and fans can expect from his style as head coach, Long explained: “I’m pretty laid back if I’m being honest on my staff as long as they’re doing their job then I’m fine and I’m cool with all my players, I get on with them because you want to get the best out the players so you don’t want to be in their grill all the time and get them on board really. Playing a good brand of rugby and everyone buys into it then you’re on for a winner.

“I know some players there and there will probably be some changes with some new players coming in as well, it’s exciting times for me.

"I’ve been an assistant coach since 2011 – it’s a long time – and I have felt I was ready for a step up.

"I coached Featherstone in the Championship in 2013 when Daryl Powell left and kept in touch. I’ve been friends with Mark (Campbell) and went over to Toulouse to watch Fev last year in the Grand Final and stuff like that so I’ve always been a fan.

"Once you’ve been to Fev the culture and the fans, the DNA of the town is in you a little bit. I’m from Wigan, a little mining town, and it’s similar to me.

"But it’s come at a good time for me. I feel I have been ready for a few years and not had the chance. When Mark called me I was over the moon.”

Long added: “When I’ve been an assistant in the past, I’ve had ideas and things that I want to implement and not had the chance so I’ve been looking and asking and they go ‘no, no, no’ but now I get to attack my way and coach my way.

“I’ve also been under some great coaches don’t forget, Richard Agar, Justin Holbrook and I went down to London. I’ve had some good times and learnt a lot. I’m with Trent Robinson at the moment and Laurent Frayssinous with France. There’s some clever blokes out there – you think you are clever and they just blow you apart – it’s good, I’m always learning and always want to learn.”