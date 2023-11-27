New look ​Castleford Tigers are set to be tested straight from the off after being handed a tough task when they open the 2024 Super League season.

​Craig Lingard’s reshaped team face 2023 Super League champions Wigan Warriors in their opening fixture with the game to be played at the Mend-A-Hose Jungle on Saturday, February 17.

Cas then face back to back away games over the Pennines at Salford Red Devils on Sunday, February 25 and Warrington Wolves, under their new head coach Sam Burgess, on Friday, March 1.

The Tigers’ second home game is the following Friday against Huddersfield Giants, who they will also meet at Magic Weekend at Elland Road on Sunday, August 18.

Castleford Tigers fans will be hoping to see more tries like this from Jason Qareqare in the 2024 Super League season. Photo by Bruce Rollinson

Cas fans can book their 2024 French trip for Saturday, March 16 when the team is down to face 2023 runners-up Catalans Dragons at the Stade Gilbert Brutus.

Rivals round will see the Tigers at home to Leeds Rhinos to kick off the Easter weekend on Thursday, March 28. The return fixture at AMT Headingley is on Friday, May 31.

Newly promoted London Broncos will travel to the Mend-a-Hose Jungle on Friday, April 26, while a trip to the capital for the first time in four years is on the cards for the return fixture on Friday, July 12.

The final regular season home game is on Friday, September 6, against Leigh Leopards, while Cas are away in their last two matches – at St Helens on Friday, September 13 and at Huddersfield on September 20.

Cas face Wigan, Salford, St Helens and Leigh in the extra fixtures as the regular season will see each team play 27 matches – 13 home and 13 away, plus Magic Weekend.

Old Trafford will again play host to the Super League Grand Final on Saturday, October 12.

Castleford’s former back rower Luis Johnson has been training at the club as he tries to prove his fitness to secure a deal after being released by Hull KR.

Johnson started out with the Tigers Academy before moves to Warrington and Hull KR and spent time on loan back at the Mend-A-Hose Jungle this year.