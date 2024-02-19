New signing Jayden Tanner arrives to boost Featherstone Rovers forward ranks

Watch more of our videos on Shots!

​The 23-year-old prop will get stuck straight into the British way of things and aim to make his mark over after being earmarked by head coach James Ford for a role as a strong carrying forward.

He said: “Jayden is a quality player and at 23 has the best years ahead of him.

"He is a very competitive front rower and carries the ball really strong. He also has some ball-playing skills which will suit the style that we're trying to employ.

New Featherstone Rovers signing Jayden Tanner.

"I'm also impressed by how aggressive and competitive he is in defence.

"Jayden is a player who will compliment how we play the game and I'm really looking forward to getting him here and working with him."

Tanner enjoyed a good 2023 season when he forced his way into the Canterbury Bulldogs team, playing three NRL games, and winning Canterbury's NSW Cup player of the year award.

"I'm really looking forward to this opportunity that Featherstone have presented me with,” he said.

"I'll be going straight into training, which I'm particularly looking forward to and keen to meet my teammates.

"The change of scenery, lifestyle and a move to the UK really excites me. Some day down the track, hopefully, I can maybe make a career out of playing in England.”

On what he can bring to the Rovers team, he added: "Energy and effort first and foremost.

"I'll be giving my everything every time I step foot on the field. If my energy and effort is there, the rest of my performance will take care of itself.

"I'm relishing the challenge and can't wait to get started."

Featherstone are back on the pitch this Sunday when they will be in Betfred Challenge Cup action away to League One side Keighley Cougars.with a trip to Cougar Park.