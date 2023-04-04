Niall Evalds gives Castleford Tigers timely boost ahead of big derby with Wakefield Trinity

​The Rivals Round clash has the look of a must-win bout even though it is so early in the season with the Tigers having won only once so far in the Betfred Super League in 2023 and Trinity having lost all seven of their matches.

Both sides go into the Mend-A-Hose Jungle clash with injury and availability problems, but Cas are pleased to have key player Evalds back in the fold after he has sat out the last four matches with an ACL joint problem.

If he is considered fit enough he will be back at full-back, where he started the season, with Greg Eden, who has been deputising there in recent weeks, able to play in his stronger wing position and some proper competition for places developing again for interim head coach Andy Last.

Niall Evalds has been included in Castleford Tigers' 21-man squad for the big clash with Wakefield Trinity. Picture: John Clifton/SWpix.com

New signing Luis Johnson, who arrived on loan from Hull KR this week, has also gone straight into the squad and will provide competition in the back row positions

The Tigers will, however, be without half-back Gareth Widdop who has not recovered from the bout of illness that kept him out of the game against Catalans Dragons in France last Saturday.

They also still have Adam Milner on the sidelines as he sits out the second match in his two-game ban and injury victims in Liam Watts, Alex Sutcliffe and Cain Robb.

While there is much at stake in the game it will also be a big night for Tigers half-back Jacob Miller who is set to face his former club for the first time since ending his eight-year stint at Wakefield at the end of last season.

Cas go into the game buoyed by their much improved display in France, which saw them only lose by four points after they led with four minutes to play.

They were not helped by sickness in the camp in the build-up to the game and a controversially first try awarded against them when the ball appeared to hit the back line before Paul Seguier grounded it.

But they did not let it rattle them and the players showed the kind of spirit that is going to be needed against Trinity.

Castleford have put on a special offer to allow as many fans as possible to back the team in the game.

All 2023 Tigers Members or supporters who have bought a match ticket this season have the opportunity to buy four tickets for £40 for what promises to be a red-hot atmosphere at The Mend-A-Hose Jungle.

Interim first team boss Last indicated how valuable the Tigers’ supporters are for his side to get a positive result.

He said: “The supporters can be our 18th man. Get behind the team and be vocal in your support.