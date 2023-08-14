The game was played on Thursday night and was not arranged without some controversy, the original fixture having been postponed at the eleventh hour in early June because the Saints’ pitch was deemed unfit to play after the long early-season drought.

Despite logistical difficulties Normanton travelled with a full complement of players and were looking to do the double over their opponents, having beaten then 38-22 at home.

But they were 16-0 down at the break, having conceded tries to Lewis Melling, Brogan Turner and Barry Rothwell.

Normanton Knights were in action at Wigan St Judes, but were on the wrong end of a 34-10 result. Photo by Scott Merrylees

The Knights’ hopes of extending their winning run to six games took a further dive five minutes after the restart when Melling grabbed his second score.

And although Alfie Beresford and Jack Slater crossed for the visitors, with Jake Crossland adding a conversion, Jacob Dugdale dotted down between-times for the hosts.

Judes went on to end a three-match losing run with Dante Morley-Samuels’ try 10 minutes from time, Danny Cassidy adding his fifth conversion.

The result saw the Wigan side leapfrog Normanton into sixth spot although they have played a game more and have three left to the Knights’ four.

This Saturday the Knights are away to third from bottom Saddleworth Rangers.

A weakened Eastmoor Dragons side suffered a heavy 56-6 defeat to a Millom team they had beaten 28-22 at home in Division Three.

The Dragons had one substitute short with a squad of only 16 and saw their hopes quickly dented as Niall Harris opened the Woolybacks’ account then Eastmoor’s Declan Nicholson was sin-binned on 13 minutes for unsportsmanlike conduct.

Reece Nicholson was deemed to have made a dangerous tackle and copped a yellow card on the brink of half-time, by which stage the Cumbrians were 20-0 ahead, having added a second try by Harris and touchdowns for Owen High and Kian McPherson.

In a one-sided second period Macpherson added three more tries, High crossed again and Jonathan Hodgson nipped over, with Lee Postlethwaite completing an eight-goal contribution.

Full-back Tom Oxley scored Eastmoor’s only try with Danny Johnson converting.