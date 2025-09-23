Paddy Handley resigns as Featherstone Rovers chairman after he finds it 'impossible' to deliver his plans

Paddy Handley has stepped down from his role as Featherstone Rovers chairman.

Featherstone Rovers fans have been stunned by the resignation of chairman Paddy Handley after he said it had become “impossible” for him to deliver his plans for the club.

Former Featherstone player Handley promised a bright future for the club when he returned to Post Office Road to replace long-serving chairman Mark Campbell in August last year.

Rovers faced financial problems in 2024 and Handley – who had become a successful businessman since making 113 appearances for Fev from 1997 to 2000 – was brought on board to put that right and put a plan in place to deliver better on and off the field.

But problems have continued with a winding up order issued against the club and fire safety concerns forcing temporary closure of the Railway Stand at their Millennium Stadium.

Handley’s departure has now been confirmed with the publishing on social media of an open letter from him to Campbell, who remains on the Rovers board, and chief executive Martin Vickers.

It says: “It is with a heavy heart I write to inform you both that I am stepping down as Featherstone Rovers chairman with immediate effect.

“I would like to thank most of the fans, most of the players and all of the sponsors, staff and board members who have made me feel welcome and shown true support from the start of my short journey when rejoining the club 18 months ago.

"It is well documented the struggle the club has had in unlocking its assets (around 6 million) but while there are varying agendas in control, it has made it impossible for me to deliver my plans.

"My hope for the club's future is that you both work together and save the club. I believe there is still hope but while my plans clash with others, the club can’t move forward.”

Featherstone have just come to the end of their 2025 season with elimination play-off defeat to Bradford Bulls.

Despite a poor start to the season that resulted in James Ford losing his job as head coach they also reached the 1895 Cup final at Wembley, only losing to York Knights by a golden point extra-time drop-goal.

After their play-off loss Paul Cooke, who took over from Ford, said he hoped to be able to get on with the job of putting a squad together for next year, but warned that there were some off the field issues that needed sorting.