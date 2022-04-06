PICTURE GALLERY: 12 images from Featherstone Lions' game against Stanningley

The Lions tested the table toppers, but lost 36-22.

The visitors, who have only lost once so far this season, were pushed all the way and trailed 18-12 at half-time, having conceded tries to Jake Roberts, Jack Ellam and Sam Walkington-Pycock, all of which were converted by Jake Perkins.

But touchdowns by Ethan Davison, Nathan Simpson and Dean Parker, each of which Ben Selby – who had goaled first half tries by Josh Adams and Joe Phipps for an early 12-6 lead – improved, gave Stanningley a 30-18 lead.

Although the Lions hit back through Chris Bingham, the West Leeds side sealed victory as Jamaine Ruan dotted down and Selby landed his fifth goal.

This Saturday Featherstone are away to Saddleworth Rangers, who are also still to win a league game this season.

