Mark Kheirallah goes over for one of his two tries for Featherstone Rovers against Keighley Cougars. Photo by JLH PhotographyMark Kheirallah goes over for one of his two tries for Featherstone Rovers against Keighley Cougars. Photo by JLH Photography
Mark Kheirallah goes over for one of his two tries for Featherstone Rovers against Keighley Cougars. Photo by JLH Photography

PICTURE GALLERY: 16 images as Featherstone Rovers close in on League Leaders Shield with win over Keighley

Here’s action from Featherstone Rovers’ latest game as they moved to within one more win of the Betfred Championship League Leaders Shield.
Tony Harber
By Tony Harber
Published 28th Aug 2023, 08:00 BST

A 36-6 success at home to Keighley Cougars gave head coach James Ford a flying start in his first home game and saw Rovers close in on the top of the table finish.

Two tries each from Mark Kheirallah, Gareth Gale and Connor Jones plus one by Joey Leilua saw Featherstone run out comfortable winners with Kheirallah kicking four goals.

James Ford enjoyed success in his first home game in charge of Featherstone Rovers.

1. Home debut success

James Ford enjoyed success in his first home game in charge of Featherstone Rovers. Photo: JLH Photography

Try scorer Connor Jones skips clear.

2. Skipping clear

Try scorer Connor Jones skips clear. Photo: JLH Photography

Joe Leilua looks to slip a pass out as two Keighley defenders close him down.

3. Passing game

Joe Leilua looks to slip a pass out as two Keighley defenders close him down. Photo: JLH Photography

Gareth Gale in the clear to charge over for a try.

4. In the clear

Gareth Gale in the clear to charge over for a try. Photo: JLH Photography

