PICTURE GALLERY: 16 images as Featherstone Rovers close in on League Leaders Shield with win over Keighley
Here’s action from Featherstone Rovers’ latest game as they moved to within one more win of the Betfred Championship League Leaders Shield.
A 36-6 success at home to Keighley Cougars gave head coach James Ford a flying start in his first home game and saw Rovers close in on the top of the table finish.
Two tries each from Mark Kheirallah, Gareth Gale and Connor Jones plus one by Joey Leilua saw Featherstone run out comfortable winners with Kheirallah kicking four goals.
