BREAKING
Gareth Gale produces a spectacular dive to score a try for Featherstone Rovers against York Knights.
PICTURE GALLERY: 20 images from Featherstone Rovers' impressive victory over York Knights

Featherstone Rovers ran out convincing winners over York Knights to maintain their perfect start to the 2023 Betfred Championship season – and we can share images from the game captured by photographers Rob Hare and Josh Harper.

Tony Harber
By Tony Harber
Published 26th Mar 2023, 21:30 BST

Sean Long’s men made it seven wins from seven league games with a 46-4 success as Gareth Gale ran in a hat-trick and further tries came from Mathieu Cozza, Elijah Taylor, Kyle Evans, Connor Jones and Joey Leilua.

Here’s a look at some images from the match:

Hat-trick hero Gareth Gale shows his delight.

1. Gale glee

Hat-trick hero Gareth Gale shows his delight. Photo: JLH Photography

Mathieu Cozza plants the ball down over the line for a Featherstone Rovers try.

2. Touch down

Mathieu Cozza plants the ball down over the line for a Featherstone Rovers try. Photo: JLH Photography

Mathieu Cozza celebrates his try.

3. Cozza joy

Mathieu Cozza celebrates his try. Photo: JLH Photography

Flying winger Kyle Evans touches the ball down in the corner for a try.

4. Over in the corner

Flying winger Kyle Evans touches the ball down in the corner for a try. Photo: Rob Hare

