News you can trust since 1852
Edit Account-Sign Out
My AccountSign Out
NationalWorldTV
BREAKING
Love Island 2023: Full line up of contestants for summer series
Met Office predict how long UK will enjoy warm weather
Details of Tina Turner’s funeral revealed by former aide
Anger as This Morning viewers call for show to be ‘taken off air’
Phillip Schofield slams critics following affair revelations
Three tourists dead & one missing after boat capsizes on Italian lake
Mckenzie Yei celebrates with Featherstone Rovers supporters. Picture: Josh HarperMckenzie Yei celebrates with Featherstone Rovers supporters. Picture: Josh Harper
Mckenzie Yei celebrates with Featherstone Rovers supporters. Picture: Josh Harper

PICTURE GALLERY - 22 images from Featherstone Rovers' big Summer Bash win over York Knights

Featherstone Rovers maintained their 100 per cent Betfred Championship record with another impressive win when they took on York Knights on the finale of day one of this year’s Summer Bash.
Tony Harber
By Tony Harber
Published 28th May 2023, 22:23 BST
Updated 28th May 2023, 22:45 BST

Sean Long’s men ran out convincing 46-16 winners over their hosts with Gareth Gale leading the way with four tries.

Gadwin Springer, Mckenzie Yei, Connor Jones, Johnathon Ford and Thomas Lacans also went over with Jack Bussey kicking four goals and Daniel Smith one.

Photographers Rob Hare and Josh Harper were at York’s LNER Community Stadium for the Bash and here’s a look at their images from the game:

Featherstone Rovers fans celebrate at the Summer Bash.

1. Featherstone Rovers at the Summer Bash

Featherstone Rovers fans celebrate at the Summer Bash. Photo: Rob Hare

Photo Sales
Gareth Gale spectacularly dives over for one of his four tries.

2. Featherstone Rovers at the Summer Bash

Gareth Gale spectacularly dives over for one of his four tries. Photo: Josh Harper

Photo Sales
Gadwin Springer powers over for a try for Featherstone Rovers.

3. Featherstone Rovers at the Summer Bash

Gadwin Springer powers over for a try for Featherstone Rovers. Photo: Rob Hare

Photo Sales
Gadwin Springer congratulated by teammates.

4. Featherstone Rovers at the Summer Bash

Gadwin Springer congratulated by teammates. Photo: Rob Hare

Photo Sales
Next Page
Page 1 of 6
Related topics:Featherstone RoversGareth GaleYork