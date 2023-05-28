PICTURE GALLERY - 22 images from Featherstone Rovers' big Summer Bash win over York Knights
Featherstone Rovers maintained their 100 per cent Betfred Championship record with another impressive win when they took on York Knights on the finale of day one of this year’s Summer Bash.
Sean Long’s men ran out convincing 46-16 winners over their hosts with Gareth Gale leading the way with four tries.
Gadwin Springer, Mckenzie Yei, Connor Jones, Johnathon Ford and Thomas Lacans also went over with Jack Bussey kicking four goals and Daniel Smith one.
Photographers Rob Hare and Josh Harper were at York’s LNER Community Stadium for the Bash and here’s a look at their images from the game:
