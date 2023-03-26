PICTURE GALLERY: 22 images from Featherstone Rovers' impressive victory over York Knights
Featherstone Rovers ran out convincing winners over York Knights to maintain their perfect start to the 2023 Betfred Championship season – and we can share images from the game captured by photographers Josh Harper, Rob Hare and Dec Hayes.
Sean Long’s men made it seven wins from seven league games with a 46-4 success as Gareth Gale ran in a hat-trick and further tries came from Mathieu Cozza, Elijah Taylor, Kyle Evans, Connor Jones and Joey Leilua.
Here’s a look at some images from the match:
