Featherstone Lions' Harvey Farrar makes a surge at the Great Britain Police line.

PICTURE GALLERY: Betfred Challenge Cup action featuring Featherstone Lions, Fryston Warriors and Thornhill Trojans

Fryston Warriors took on Thornhill Trojans while Featherstone Lions were in action against the Great Britain Police team in first round ties in the Betfred Challenge Cup – and here’s a look at images from the games captured by photographers Jonathan Buck and Scott Merrylees.

By Tony Harber
2 minutes ago

Fryston made it through to round two with a 38-22 success while the Lions went out after losing 20-6 to the Police team.

For more on both matches see this week’s Pontefract & Castleford Express and Dewsbury Reporter.

1. Featherstone Lions v Great Britain Police

Kev Eadie gets the boot in to a Featherstone Lions attack.

Photo: Jonathan Buck

2. Fryston Warriors v Thornhill Trojans

Fryston Warriors on the attack.

Photo: Scott Merrylees

3. Fryston Warriors v Thornhill Trojans

Thornhill Trojans winger Chris Mitchell is stopped in his tracks.

Photo: Scott Merrylees

4. Fryston Warriors v Thornhill Trojans

A Fryston Warriors player is grounded.

Photo: Scott Merrylees

