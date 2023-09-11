News you can trust since 1852
Featherstone Rovers Women celebrate after scoring a try against Salford. Photo by John VictorFeatherstone Rovers Women celebrate after scoring a try against Salford. Photo by John Victor
Featherstone Rovers Women celebrate after scoring a try against Salford. Photo by John Victor

PICTURE GALLERY: Featherstone Rovers Women celebrate promotion to Betfred Super League's top flight

Featherstone Rovers Women clinched promotion to Group One of the Betfred Women’s Super League – and here’s a look at images from the game that made them champions of Group Two.
Tony Harber
By Tony Harber
Published 11th Sep 2023, 09:00 BST
Updated 11th Sep 2023, 09:26 BST

Photographers John Victor and Josh Harper were at the Millennium Stadium as Rovers beat Salford Red Devils 28-18 in front of a record stand alone crowd.

The victory earned Featherstone the title on points difference over rivals Barrow and they will now be looking forward to clashes with the likes of Leeds Rhinos, St Helens and current Group One leaders York Valkyrie now next season.

Featherstone Rovers Women's title winning team.

1. Featherstone Rovers Women earn promotion

Featherstone Rovers Women's title winning team. Photo: Josh Harper

Hannah Watts about to dive over for a try for Featherstone Rovers Women against Salford. Photo: JLH Photography

2. Featherstone Rovers Women earn promotion

Hannah Watts about to dive over for a try for Featherstone Rovers Women against Salford. Photo: JLH Photography Photo: Josh Harper

Try time for Gabby Harrison and Featherstone Rovers Women against Salford.

3. Featherstone Rovers Women earn promotion

Try time for Gabby Harrison and Featherstone Rovers Women against Salford. Photo: John Victor

Ella Johnson touching down.

4. Featherstone Rovers Women earn promotion

Ella Johnson touching down. Photo: John Victor

