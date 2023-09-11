PICTURE GALLERY: Featherstone Rovers Women celebrate promotion to Betfred Super League's top flight
Featherstone Rovers Women clinched promotion to Group One of the Betfred Women’s Super League – and here’s a look at images from the game that made them champions of Group Two.
Photographers John Victor and Josh Harper were at the Millennium Stadium as Rovers beat Salford Red Devils 28-18 in front of a record stand alone crowd.
The victory earned Featherstone the title on points difference over rivals Barrow and they will now be looking forward to clashes with the likes of Leeds Rhinos, St Helens and current Group One leaders York Valkyrie now next season.
1 / 4