News you can trust since 1852
Edit Account-Sign Out
My AccountSign Out
NationalWorldTV
BREAKING
19 hours ago Gary Lineker withdraws from BBC FA Cup coverage
1 hour ago UK faces another cold snap with possible snowfall at end of March
1 hour ago Boris Johnson to give evidence on Partygate this week
1 hour ago UK wage stagnation costing British workers £11,000 per year
1 hour ago WATCH: Bruce Willis speaks for the first time since dementia diagnosis
17 hours ago Only Fans model who killed partner slams jail’s ‘conjugal visits’ ban
Charlie Barker lands a kick to clinch Normanton Knights' victory over Dewsbury Moor Maroons. Picture: Rob Hare
Charlie Barker lands a kick to clinch Normanton Knights' victory over Dewsbury Moor Maroons. Picture: Rob Hare
Charlie Barker lands a kick to clinch Normanton Knights' victory over Dewsbury Moor Maroons. Picture: Rob Hare

PICTURE GALLERY: Normanton Knights battle to victory in derby game with Dewsbury Moor Maroons

Normanton Knights came out on top in their West Yorkshire derby with Dewsbury Moor Maroons despite playing an hour of their Impact Performance National Conference Division Two match with 12 men.

Tony Harber
By Tony Harber
Published 20th Mar 2023, 08:56 GMT

Although Ashley Haynes was sent-off on 20 minutes – when Dewsbury were 6-0 up – for an alleged swinging arm the Knights went on to record a 21-16 victory to pick up their first league points of the new season.

Photographers Scott Merrylees and Rob Hare were at Normanton’s Graveyard ground for the game and here’s a look at their images:

Picture Scott Merrylees

1. Normanton Knights v Dewsbury Moor Maroons

Picture Scott Merrylees Photo: Scott Merrylees

Photo Sales
Picture Scott Merrylees

2. Normanton Knights v Dewsbury Moor Maroons

Picture Scott Merrylees Photo: Scott Merrylees

Photo Sales
Try time for Normanton Knights.

3. Normanton Knights v Dewsbury Maroons

Try time for Normanton Knights. Photo: Rob Hare

Photo Sales
Normanton Knights players celebrate. Picture Rob Hare

4. Normanton Knights v Dewsbury Moor Maroons

Normanton Knights players celebrate. Picture Rob Hare Photo: Rob Hare

Photo Sales
Next Page
Page 1 of 5
Normanton KnightsWest YorkshireNormanton