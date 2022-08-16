News you can trust since 1852
Edit Account-Sign Out
Normanton Knights players congratulate each other after scoring a try against Clock Face Miners. Picture: Rob Hare

PICTURE GALLERY: Normanton Knights defeat play-off rivals Clock Face Miners

Photographer Rob Hare was there as Normanton Knights beat play-off rivals Clock Face Miners 30-24 in Division Two of the National Conference League.

By Tony Harber
Tuesday, 16th August 2022, 9:00 am

Here’s a look at Rob’s images from a game in which the Knights took control in the second half after they trailed 18-16 at the break.

Jake Crossland, Connor Wilson and Liam Sheridan raced in for tries for the Knights after the break.

With Charlie Barker adding the last three of his five goals on the day the Knights had forged a 30-18 lead to turn the game around strongly in their favour with some impressive attacking.

Josh Morgan’s 78th minute try for the visitors, with Jack Highcock kicking his fourth goal, came too late to affect the outcome.

Crossland and Wilson had claimed Normanton’s first half tries, when Shaun Costello, Jimmy Jones and Jack Roughley crossed the line for the Miners.

The result left Normanton in fourth and they are only one point behind Barrow Island with a game in hand.

1. All smiles

All smiles as a try is scored. Picture: Rob Hare

Photo: Rob Hare

Photo Sales

2. On target

Charlie Barker kicks one of his five goals. Picture: Rob Hare

Photo: Rob Hare

Photo Sales

3. Racing clear

Racing ahead for a try. Picture: Rob Hare

Photo: Rob Hare

Photo Sales

4. All wrapped up

Picture: Rob Hare

Photo: Rob Hare

Photo Sales
Normanton KnightsDivision TwoConnor Wilson
Next Page
Page 1 of 4