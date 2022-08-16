PICTURE GALLERY: Normanton Knights defeat play-off rivals Clock Face Miners

Here’s a look at Rob’s images from a game in which the Knights took control in the second half after they trailed 18-16 at the break.

Jake Crossland, Connor Wilson and Liam Sheridan raced in for tries for the Knights after the break.

With Charlie Barker adding the last three of his five goals on the day the Knights had forged a 30-18 lead to turn the game around strongly in their favour with some impressive attacking.

Josh Morgan’s 78th minute try for the visitors, with Jack Highcock kicking his fourth goal, came too late to affect the outcome.

Crossland and Wilson had claimed Normanton’s first half tries, when Shaun Costello, Jimmy Jones and Jack Roughley crossed the line for the Miners.

The result left Normanton in fourth and they are only one point behind Barrow Island with a game in hand.

1. All smiles All smiles as a try is scored. Picture: Rob Hare Photo: Rob Hare Photo Sales

2. On target Charlie Barker kicks one of his five goals. Picture: Rob Hare Photo: Rob Hare Photo Sales

3. Racing clear Racing ahead for a try. Picture: Rob Hare Photo: Rob Hare Photo Sales

4. All wrapped up Picture: Rob Hare Photo: Rob Hare Photo Sales