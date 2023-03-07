PICTURE GALLERY: Normanton Knights in action in their first National Conference League game of the season

Normanton Knights were out of luck in their opening game in the new National Conference League season.

At home to Saddleworth Rangers in Division Two, they looked set for victory when leading with time running out, but fell to a late sucker punch as they were beaten 18-14.

Despite having Jake Crossland, who had already been sin-binned for a similar offence, red carded on 49 minutes for alleged direct contact with an opponent’s head Normanton were looking strong.

But Rangers, relegated from Division One, turned the tables with an audacious length of the field interception try by Robert Charles, with Matt Whitehead sealing their win with his third conversion.

The Knights had led through touchdowns by Kieran Hinchcliffe, Charlie Barker and Timothy Robinson, the first of which Barker improved. Saddleworth had been in front 12-10 at the interval courtesy of tries by Gavin Dodd and Whitehead.

Photographer Scott Merrylees was at Normanton’s “Graveyard” ground and here’s a look at his images from the game:

