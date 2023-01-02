News you can trust since 1852
Brad Day dives over to score the opening try for Featherstone Rovers against Castleford Tigers. Picture: Rob Hare

PICTURE SPECIAL: 10 images from Featherstone Rovers' local derby against Castleford Tigers

The much anticipated return to action for Featherstone Rovers and Castleford Tigers saw a competitive derby to see in the new season at The Millennium Stadium.

By Tony Harber
4 minutes ago

Rovers fielded a strong side and were rewarded with a 26-10 victory over a Cas side that contained several experienced first teamers, but was mostly made up of promising young players.

Photographer Rob Hare was there to capture the action and here’s a look at 10 of his images from the game:

1. Goal kicker

Featherstone Rovers debutant Chris Hankinson kicks a goal.

Photo: Rob Hare

2. Try celebration

Craig Kopczak celebrates with Featherstone Rovers teammates after scoring a try against Castleford Tigers. Picture: Rob Hare

Photo: Rob Hare

3. Debut try

Elliot Wallis goes over for a try in the corner on his Castleford Tigers debut.

Photo: Rob Hare

4. Praise for Jacob

Jacob Hookem earned praise from his coach for for his performance for Castleford Tigers at Featherstone Rovers. Picture: Rob Hare

Photo: Rob Hare

