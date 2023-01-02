PICTURE SPECIAL: 10 images from Featherstone Rovers' local derby against Castleford Tigers
The much anticipated return to action for Featherstone Rovers and Castleford Tigers saw a competitive derby to see in the new season at The Millennium Stadium.
Rovers fielded a strong side and were rewarded with a 26-10 victory over a Cas side that contained several experienced first teamers, but was mostly made up of promising young players.
Photographer Rob Hare was there to capture the action and here’s a look at 10 of his images from the game:
Page 1 of 3