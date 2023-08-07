PICTURE SPECIAL: 12 images from Featherstone Rovers Women's victory over leaders Leigh Leopards

The table toppers had beaten Rovers 19-18 thanks to a late drop-goal in the previous encounter, but it was Featherstone who emerged victorious this time, winning another nail-biter 20-16.

The Featherstone ladies fought hard to deliver the result they needed to boost their chances of taking top spot in Group Two of the Betfred Women’s Super League and after becoming the first team to beat Leigh in the league this year they are now just one point behind them.