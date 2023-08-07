News you can trust since 1852
Featherstone Rovers Women celebrate during their important victory over league leaders Leigh Leopards. Picture: John VictorFeatherstone Rovers Women celebrate during their important victory over league leaders Leigh Leopards. Picture: John Victor
PICTURE SPECIAL: 12 images from Featherstone Rovers Women's victory over leaders Leigh Leopards

Featherstone Rovers Women earned revenge for a narrow defeat to league leaders Leigh Leopards earlier in the season as they came out on top in a thriller at the Millennium Stadium – and photographer John Victor was there to capture the action.
Tony Harber
By Tony Harber
Published 7th Aug 2023, 14:00 BST

The table toppers had beaten Rovers 19-18 thanks to a late drop-goal in the previous encounter, but it was Featherstone who emerged victorious this time, winning another nail-biter 20-16.

The Featherstone ladies fought hard to deliver the result they needed to boost their chances of taking top spot in Group Two of the Betfred Women’s Super League and after becoming the first team to beat Leigh in the league this year they are now just one point behind them.

Here’s a look at images from the match:

Brogan Churm goes over for one of her two tries.

1. Featherstone Rovers Women v Leigh Leopards

Brogan Churm goes over for one of her two tries. Photo: John Victor

Charley Blackburn gets the ball down over the line for a try.

2. Featherstone Rovers Women v Leigh Leopards

Charley Blackburn gets the ball down over the line for a try. Photo: John Victor

Charley Blackburn celebrates scoring the opening try for Featherstone Rovers Women against Leigh Leopards.

3. Featherstone Rovers Women v Leigh Leopards

Charley Blackburn celebrates scoring the opening try for Featherstone Rovers Women against Leigh Leopards. Photo: John Victor

Featherstone Rovers Women show a strong defensive line.

4. Featherstone Rovers Women v Leigh Leopards

Featherstone Rovers Women show a strong defensive line. Photo: John Victor

