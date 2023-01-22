News you can trust since 1852
PICTURE SPECIAL: 18 action images from Featherstone Rovers' win over Hull KR in Craig Hall's testimonial game

Craig Hall enjoyed a fantastic night in his testimonial game as Featherstone Rovers beat Hull KR 28-0 at The Millennium Stadium – and photographers Rob Hare and Craig Cresswell were there to capture the event.

By Tony Harber
3 minutes ago

The match was a much deserved honour for a player who has been outstanding in a number of roles for Super League and Championship clubs and has been one of Fev’s most consistent performers since signing for the club from Hull KR in 2020 – scoring 42 tries in 50 competitive appearances so far.

Here photographers Rob Hare and Craig Cresswell share images from the evening:

1. 2023 Warm up game between Featherstone Rovers v Hull Kingston Rovers at The Millennium Stadium, Featherstone, West Yorkshire, UK on the 10th January 2023 Photo Credit Craig Cresswell Photography

Craig Hall with his family before his testimonial game which was played between Featherstone Rovers and his previous club Hull Kingston Rovers at The Millennium Stadium. Picture: Craig Cresswell Photography

Photo: Craig Cresswell

2. Craig Hall's big night

Craig Hall walks out with his family ahead of the game against Hull KR. Picture: Rob Hare

Photo: Rob Hare

3. Try celebration

Featherstone Rovers players celebrate scoring a try. Picture: Rob Hare

Photo: Rob Hare

4. Craig congratulated

Craig Kopczak is congratulated by teammates Connor Jones and Thomas Lacans after scoring a try. Picture: Rob Hare

Photo: Rob Hare

