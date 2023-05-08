News you can trust since 1852
Featherstone Rovers players gleefully celebrate Caleb Aekins' winning try against Sheffield Eagles, which came in the 79th minute. Picture: Rob HareFeatherstone Rovers players gleefully celebrate Caleb Aekins' winning try against Sheffield Eagles, which came in the 79th minute. Picture: Rob Hare
PICTURE SPECIAL: Action from Featherstone Rovers' key victory over Sheffield Eagles

Featherstone Rovers were back in action with a bang as they came out on top 28-20 against promotion rivals Sheffield Eagles – and photographers Dec Hayes, Rob Hare and Kevin Creighton were there to capture the action.

Tony Harber
Published 8th May 2023, 06:00 BST

Sean Long’s men were pushed all the way, but despite having a number of first teamers missing they managed to put the points in the bank again to go six clear at the top of the Betfred Championship.

Here’s a look at images from the match:

Caleb Aekins is about to go over for the winning try for Featherstone Rovers.

1. Winning try

Caleb Aekins is about to go over for the winning try for Featherstone Rovers. Photo: Kevin Creighton

Josh Hardcastle looks up after touching the ball down over the line for Featherstone Rovers' first try.

2. Try time

Josh Hardcastle looks up after touching the ball down over the line for Featherstone Rovers' first try. Photo: Dec Hayes

Featherstone Rovers players celebrate scoring the opening try, which was set up by Thomas Lacans' kick.

3. Try glee

Featherstone Rovers players celebrate scoring the opening try, which was set up by Thomas Lacans' kick. Photo: Dec Hayes

Jack Bussey celebrates scoring his try.

4. Jack celebrates

Jack Bussey celebrates scoring his try. Photo: Rob Hare

