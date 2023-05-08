PICTURE SPECIAL: Action from Featherstone Rovers' key victory over Sheffield Eagles
Featherstone Rovers were back in action with a bang as they came out on top 28-20 against promotion rivals Sheffield Eagles – and photographers Dec Hayes, Rob Hare and Kevin Creighton were there to capture the action.
Sean Long’s men were pushed all the way, but despite having a number of first teamers missing they managed to put the points in the bank again to go six clear at the top of the Betfred Championship.
Here’s a look at images from the match:
Page 1 of 6