Try time for Stu Biscomb for Normanton Knights against Clock Face Miners. Picture: Rob Hare

PICTURE SPECIAL: Action from Normanton Knights' play-offs game against Clock Face Miners

Normanton Knights were in National Conference League play-offs action against Clock Face Miners – and photographer Rob Hare was there to capture the action.

By Tony Harber
Sunday, 11th September 2022, 9:24 pm

Here’s a look at Rob’s images from a game in which the Knights led 12-0 only to end up narrowly losing 24-22.

A last-minute try by Tom Taylor, converted by Jack Highcock, from 10 metres in from the touchline clinched victory for the Miners in the Division Two promotion semi-final.

The result had looked unlikely at half-time when Normanton led 12-0 through tries by Stu Biscomb and Charlie Barker, who added a conversion and a penalty.

Clock opened their account on 52 minutes with Jordan Eccleston touching down and Highcock adding the extras.

Ash Haynes touched down on the hour for the hosts, but the Miners eased to an 18-16 lead by the 64th minute, courtesy of Highcock’s conversions of tries by Kenny Hughes and Karle Hunt.

The pendulum swung back Normanton’s way four minutes from time, Barker improving Jack Millward’s touchdown for a 22-18 advantage before the St Helens outfit turned it round late on.

1. Goal kicker

Charlie Barker about to land a goal for Normanton Knights. Picture: Rob Hare

Photo: Rob Hare

2. Normanton Knights line-up

Normanton Knights line up before the game. Picture: Rob Hare

Photo: Rob Hare

3. Clock Face Miners

Clock Face Miners line-up before the game. Picture: Rob Hare

Photo: Rob Hare

4. Try cheer

Charlie Barker in congratulated on scoring his try for the Knights. Picture: Rob Hare

Photo: Rob Hare

