PICTURE SPECIAL: Action from Normanton Knights' play-offs game against Clock Face Miners

Here’s a look at Rob’s images from a game in which the Knights led 12-0 only to end up narrowly losing 24-22.

A last-minute try by Tom Taylor, converted by Jack Highcock, from 10 metres in from the touchline clinched victory for the Miners in the Division Two promotion semi-final.

The result had looked unlikely at half-time when Normanton led 12-0 through tries by Stu Biscomb and Charlie Barker, who added a conversion and a penalty.

Clock opened their account on 52 minutes with Jordan Eccleston touching down and Highcock adding the extras.

Ash Haynes touched down on the hour for the hosts, but the Miners eased to an 18-16 lead by the 64th minute, courtesy of Highcock’s conversions of tries by Kenny Hughes and Karle Hunt.

The pendulum swung back Normanton’s way four minutes from time, Barker improving Jack Millward’s touchdown for a 22-18 advantage before the St Helens outfit turned it round late on.

Goal kicker Charlie Barker about to land a goal for Normanton Knights.

Normanton Knights line up before the game.

Clock Face Miners line-up before the game.

Charlie Barker in congratulated on scoring his try for the Knights.