PICTURE SPECIAL: Featherstone Rovers Women in winning action against Bradford Bulls
Featherstone Rovers Women were in winning form away to Bradford Bulls Women in their latest Betfred Super League Group Two game and photographer John Victor was there to capture the action.
Featherstone ran out 62-0 winners to stay in contention for the title and promotion.
They now need to beat Salford Red Devils in their final league match this Sunday at the Millennium Stadium (kick-off 12 noon) and hope that Barrow beat leaders Leigh Leopards in their last game.
Here’s a look at John’s pictures from the Bradford match:
1 / 3