Hannah Watts about to go over for a try for Featherstone Rovers Women at Bradford. Photo by John VictorHannah Watts about to go over for a try for Featherstone Rovers Women at Bradford. Photo by John Victor
PICTURE SPECIAL: Featherstone Rovers Women in winning action against Bradford Bulls

Featherstone Rovers Women were in winning form away to Bradford Bulls Women in their latest Betfred Super League Group Two game and photographer John Victor was there to capture the action.
Tony Harber
By Tony Harber
Published 7th Sep 2023, 06:00 BST

Featherstone ran out 62-0 winners to stay in contention for the title and promotion.

They now need to beat Salford Red Devils in their final league match this Sunday at the Millennium Stadium (kick-off 12 noon) and hope that Barrow beat leaders Leigh Leopards in their last game.

Here’s a look at John’s pictures from the Bradford match:

Chloe Billington goes over in the corner for a try.

Chloe Billington goes over in the corner for a try. Photo: John Victor

Shanelle Mannion makes a crunching tackle.

Shanelle Mannion makes a crunching tackle. Photo: John Victor

Charlie Blackburn and Rachel Eastwood leave an opponent on the floor.

Charlie Blackburn and Rachel Eastwood leave an opponent on the floor. Photo: John Victor

Chloe Billington and Ella Johnson complete a tackle.

Chloe Billington and Ella Johnson complete a tackle. Photo: John Victor

