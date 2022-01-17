Lock Lane's Craig Savage seals his side's 18-10 victory over Thatto Heath with a late try. Picture: MATTHEW MERRICK

PICTURE SPECIAL: Lock Lane knock out National Conference champions Thatto Heath in thrilling Betfred Challenge Cup tie

Lock Lane advanced into the second round of the Betfred Challenge Cup when they beat Thatto Heath Crusaders 18-10 in a thrilling game - and photographer Matthew Merrick was there to capture the best of the action.

By Tony Harber
Monday, 17th January 2022, 8:00 am

Here's a selection of Matthew's pictures from a memorable cup tie in which the Castleford side showed fantastic determination to overcome the reigning National Conference League champions

Lock Lane will now go on to play professional club Oldham away in a second round tie to be played over the weekend of January 29 and 30.

More on the game in this Thursday's edition of the Pontefract & Castleford Express

1. Match winner

Craig Savage who sealed Lock Lane's thrilling victory over Thatto Heath Crusaders. Picture: MATTHEW MERRICK

2. Try delight

Teammates are delighted after Lock Lane's Ben Mawson scores a second half try to put his side in the lead against Thatto Heath. Picture: MATTHEW MERRICK

3. Celebration time

Lock Lane players congratulate Ben Mawson on scoring his crucial try against Thatto Heath. Picture: MATTHEW MERRICK

4. Looking ahead

Lock Lane's Nathan Fozzard looks for the line in the 18-10 victory over Thatto Heath. Picture: MATTHEW MERRICK

