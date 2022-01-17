PICTURE SPECIAL: Lock Lane knock out National Conference champions Thatto Heath in thrilling Betfred Challenge Cup tie

Here's a selection of Matthew's pictures from a memorable cup tie in which the Castleford side showed fantastic determination to overcome the reigning National Conference League champions
Lock Lane will now go on to play professional club Oldham away in a second round tie to be played over the weekend of January 29 and 30.
More on the game in this Thursday's edition of the Pontefract & Castleford Express
1. Match winner
Craig Savage who sealed Lock Lane's thrilling victory over Thatto Heath Crusaders. Picture: MATTHEW MERRICK
2. Try delight
Teammates are delighted after Lock Lane's Ben Mawson scores a second half try to put his side in the lead against Thatto Heath. Picture: MATTHEW MERRICK
3. Celebration time
Lock Lane players congratulate Ben Mawson on scoring his crucial try against Thatto Heath. Picture: MATTHEW MERRICK
4. Looking ahead
Lock Lane's Nathan Fozzard looks for the line in the 18-10 victory over Thatto Heath. Picture: MATTHEW MERRICK