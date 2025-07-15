Players set for return as Wakefield Trinity aim to bounce back from 'unacceptable' display at Hull

Oliver Pratt has missed the last two Wakefield Trinity games with a side injury, but hopes to be back in contention this week. Picture by Allan McKenzie/SWpix.com

​Wakefield Trinity boss Daryl Powell is looking for a reaction from his team after describing their display in defeat at Hull as the “most disappointing” in his time at the club.

Powell did not hold back on how poor he thought Trinity were in the second half as they let a 10-0 half-time lead slip to lose 16-10 and he expects a much improved performance at Huddersfield Giants this Friday.

“Hull deserved to win, we deserved to lose and I don’t think you should see that from us again,” he said.

"I’m pretty disappointed with that, as disappointed as I’ve been with this group of players – since I’ve been at Wakefield really.

"It was not acceptable as a performance. We got beat for intent and attitude in the second half.

"We had some great things in the first half, I thought our attitude was class, but it went somewhere. We made a lot of errors.

"When we had attacking positions in the first half we weren’t great, we didn’t execute that well.

"We were in a good position at half-time, but 10 points don’t go far in a game of rugby league if you are not doing all the things that have got you to that position.

"We’ve got plenty of games to go and we’ll have an opportunity (to get back in the top six) but if you play like that you haven’t got an opportunity – that’s bottom three stuff and that’s not where we want to be.”

Powell was unhappy with a second half penalty count of 8-0 against his team, which followed words said at half-time by Hull head coach John Cartwright.

He explained: “The decision making from the referee completely flipped from one side to the other.

"There was an influence on the referee in the tunnel at half-time. I’ve done it in the past, but it just shouldn’t work and I think it worked.

"I think it had an influence, but is it the main one? I just don’t think we handled the second half well and we’ve got to hold our hands up.”

Trinity lost star winger Tom Johnstone to a groin problem on the morning of the game with Powell unsure whether he will also miss the Giants game.

But he expects to have several players back in the next few weeks, including centre Olly Pratt.

He added: “We get a couple of boys back potentially next week, which will stiffen us up a little bit . Generally the team’s picked itself, but I’m going ot have some decisions to make over the next few weeks, which is always good.

"Olly’s got a bit of a problem with his side, nothing major, just a whack. He’s not too far away.”