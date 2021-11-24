Reece Nicholson leads way as Eastmoor Dragons complete revenge mission

Eastmoor Dragons earned revenge against Stainland Stags.

Having suffered a humiliating 28-0 defeat away to the Stags three weeks earlier, they were determined to do better and their confidence had improved significantly following a good win over Crofton and Walton the previous week.

The young side took the ‘Stag by the Horn’ and gained sweet revenge with a 22-4 victory.

Had the goal kicking been up to standard, as there was only one conversion kicked by Jayk Javens, the margin of victory would have shown just how much they were in control of the game.

The first half hour saw both sides testing each other’s defences before Javens crossed to open the scoring for the Moor following a well worked move.

Further pressure saw man of the match Reece Nicholson crash over from 10 yards out to extend the lead to 8-0 at half-time.

On the resumption it was not long before the Dragons were on the scoresheet again as an astute pass from Nicholson put Samba Camara into space and the big centre needed no second bidding to score wide out for a 12-0 lead.

The Stags did not help their cause when their hooker Sam Waiteley was sent for an early bath on 51 minutes for foul play.

Immediately the Dragons responded and two minutes later Shaun Upson crossed the whitewash to extend their lead to 16-0.

Upon the restart tempers had frayed and Eastmoor’s Samba Camara received his marching orders for a reckless tackle.

This seemed to spur the Stags on to score their only points of the game when Archie Williams on 67 minutes crossed the line, too wide out for a successful conversion.

The Dragons regained their composure and finished the game with a flourish as Lewi Bayliss hoodwinked the opposition to score a fine solo try, with Javens kicking the only goal of the game to give a final score of 22-4.

The impressive Reece Nicholson took the MOM for the Dragons with Gareth Nicholson taking the MOM for the Stags.

Eastmoor’s players’ player Award was taken by James Hopkinson following on from another solid display.

Jacob Lord, Clay Harnetty and Billy Finnerty all worked their socks off in a dominant Eastmoor pack.