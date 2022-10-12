Castleford Panthers and Smawthorne Panthers put their rivalry aside for a good cause in order to raise money for the Rob Burrow Motor Neurone Disease Association.

The foundation was set up on the behalf of Rob Burrow, an England RL international and Leeds Rhinos legend who played for Castleford Panthers as a junior until he joined Leeds age 16. Burrow, who retired in 2017, announced his diagnosis for MND in 2019.

The match, which ended Smawthorne 30 Castleford 4, had been in doubt a few days earlier after issues with floodlights, however Sharlston Rovers offered assistance to ensure the game went ahead with a fantastic attendance and everyone in good spirits.

The Smawthorne Panthers team prior to kickoff

It was the first time Smawthorne had played together as a team for 15 years, with only eight weeks to prepare for the game. The Castleford team was made up of players past and present, all uniting for a fantastic cause.

Smawthorne also paid to wear their own kit, with all contributions going towards the Association, with proceeds still currently being counted.

The game was an entertaining affair for those in attendance, and after a mistake from kick off, Smawthorne veteran prop Simon Pye crashed over. Ten minutes later Jack Lee went over to give an early 12-0 lead.

A planned move with a kick and chase full back Aaron Duncan crashed over, with another coming from Centre Aaron Henry which sent Smawthorne in at half time 24-0. The second half was a closer affair with each team scoring a try each, but it was too late for Castleford as Smawthorne took the win.

Leeds Rhinos legend Rob Burrow pictured with his wife Lindsey at a match between Super League rivals Leeds and Huddersfield Giants in 2021

Veteran coach Tom Merry thanked “all those that contributed”, including Northern Straw, who sponsored the Smawthorne kit, alongside Jordan Merry, Lee Robinson, Cameron Douglas, and Robert Gibbins who all unfortunately got injured leading up to the game.

"I think all who are involved in Rugby League have been touched by what happened to Rob & his family,” Tom said.

"We want to help and do what we can for the cause by donating money to the foundation.”