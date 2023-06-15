Romain Franco gives Wakefield Trinity boss Mark Applegarth a selection headache he does not mind

French trialist Franco was one of three debutants in the successful Trinity side and made some important contributions, including scoring Trinity's second try and putting in a neat kick in behind the Rhinos defence that led to a tripping offence from Ash Handley that got him 10 minutes in the sin-bin at a crucial point in the game in the second half.

Applegarth was pleased with he saw from his new winger and admitted it will now be difficult to leave out the former Catalans Dragons man when his team travel to Craven Park for their next game against Hull KR.

He said: "Romain has looked really sharp in training since we got him over.

Romain Franco is congratulated on his try on his Wakefield Trinity debut against Leeds Rhinos. Picture: Allan McKenzie/SWpix.com

"He's been standing a lot of our outside backs up in training and sitting them down on their backside.

"We've all been thinking that we could have a player on our hands here.

"What I like about him too is that he's got a good kicking game and backs himself. He looked dangerous every time he got the ball on that left side.

