News you can trust since 1852
NationalWorldTV
BREAKING
Nottingham deaths: Tributes to students named among victims
Teenage girl dies in village duck race tragedy
Police identify Nottingham attack victims as families pay tribute
Vodafone and Three to merge creating UK’s largest phone network
Aslef announces more walkouts by train drivers for next 6 months
Nottingham attacks: third victim named by police

Romain Franco gives Wakefield Trinity boss Mark Applegarth a selection headache he does not mind

Wakefield Trinity boss Mark Applegarth believes the club could have unearthed a gem in Romain Franco who made an eye-catching debut in the win over Leeds Rhinos.
Tony Harber
By Tony Harber
Published 14th Jun 2023, 06:00 BST- 1 min read

French trialist Franco was one of three debutants in the successful Trinity side and made some important contributions, including scoring Trinity's second try and putting in a neat kick in behind the Rhinos defence that led to a tripping offence from Ash Handley that got him 10 minutes in the sin-bin at a crucial point in the game in the second half.

Applegarth was pleased with he saw from his new winger and admitted it will now be difficult to leave out the former Catalans Dragons man when his team travel to Craven Park for their next game against Hull KR.

Hide Ad
Hide Ad

He said: "Romain has looked really sharp in training since we got him over.

Romain Franco is congratulated on his try on his Wakefield Trinity debut against Leeds Rhinos. Picture: Allan McKenzie/SWpix.comRomain Franco is congratulated on his try on his Wakefield Trinity debut against Leeds Rhinos. Picture: Allan McKenzie/SWpix.com
Romain Franco is congratulated on his try on his Wakefield Trinity debut against Leeds Rhinos. Picture: Allan McKenzie/SWpix.com
Most Popular

"He's been standing a lot of our outside backs up in training and sitting them down on their backside.

"We've all been thinking that we could have a player on our hands here.

"What I like about him too is that he's got a good kicking game and backs himself. He looked dangerous every time he got the ball on that left side.

Hide Ad
Hide Ad

"He's definitely given me a positive selection headache, which makes a change. I'm really pleased for him."

Read More
Wakefield Trinity have given themselves a fighting chance of avoiding drop says ...
Related topics:Leeds RhinosWakefield TrinityTrinityAsh HandleyCatalans Dragons