The 24-year-old spent six years at Broncos and played 13 times during their 2019 Betfred Super League campaign.

Adebiyi described Trinity as a “great club” and said: “I’m really excited.

“When I got the call from Willie [Poching, Trinity’s coach] about joining, I just couldn’t wait to get started.

Sadiq Adebiyi. Picture by Isabel Pearce/SWpix.com.

“It will be a big change for me, but I’m looking forward to the challenge.”

Adebiyi is former London teammate of Trinity forwards Eddie Battye and Jay Pitts.

“I don’t know much about the north,” he admitted.

“But I have a few friends over there, including Eddie and Pittsy who I’m looking forward to linking back up with.

“I spoke to both of those guys when I signed and they said there is a good bunch of lads here.

“It has been a tough 12 months for me, being out with a ruptured achilles, but I managed to get back playing towards the back end of the season and I’m now ready to do the hard graft in pre-season and get in and among the lads.”

Poching said Adebiyi comes highly recommended.

“Sid was tipped to us by a lot of experienced and knowledgeable minds who have been involved with the London Broncos, ” he said.

“Watching him and speaking to Sid, I could sense his love of the game and his passion to want to be in an environment where he will grow and where we can help him reach his goals.

“It is exciting to have Sid join us and I know he’ll be a great member of our group.”