Salford Red Devils fined for Covid-19 breaches that led to postponement of fixture with Wakefield Trinity

Picture by Paul Currie/SWpix.com - 30/04/2021 - Rugby League - AJ Bell Stadium, Salford, England

According to an RFL statement, a "significant" Covid-19 outbreak at the club was caused by the club’s failure to properly enforce RFL Covid protocols "within its Designated Sporting Environment (DSE)."

That resulted in the postponement of matches against Wakefield Trinity on July 1 and Hull FC on July 5.

Last month, Chris Chester, who was head coach of Wakefield Trinity at the time, expressed his anger at the postponement of the fixture, saying: "What happened was inexcusable but that is for a later day."

An RFL statement read: "The fines reflect the RFL’s determination to protect the integrity of, and confidence in, professional Rugby League competitions. In reaching ‘agreed decisions’ with the clubs, the RFL re-emphasises the sport’s obligations to clubs, supporters, and commercial and broadcaster partners who are affected by such postponements and cancellations."

Meanwhile, Trinity's district rivals Castleford Tigers and West Yorkshire neighbours Huddersfield Giants also been fined for breaches of the Rugby Football League's operational rules.

Castleford have been issued with a £35,000 fine, £15,000 of which has been suspended for two years, for failing to fulfil a Super League fixture against St Helens on June 30 and for breaching Covid protocols on the return coach journey from the Challenge Cup final defeat at Wembley in July.

A subsequent Covid outbreak at the club, which is claimed to have come from a lack of social distancing on the coach, led to the postponement of additional league games against Catalans Dragons and Leigh Centurions.