Scott Murrell ready to help develop next generation of Castleford Tigers players

Murrell has been added to the Tigers coaching staff and brings a wealth of experience after a career that started at Leeds Rhinos and took in Hull KR and Halifax before he called time on his playing after a successful year at Keighley Cougars in 2022.The 37-year-old was an assistant coach at both Halifax and Keighley so is not new to coaching and is now set to be in charge of the Cas reserves side as well as aiding Lee Radford with first team matters.

He said: “I’ve been speaking to Radders (Lee Radford), Lasty (Andy Last) and Danny Wilson over the last few weeks and I can’t wait to get involved and get stuck in with the Tigers.“My main role will be as the reserves head coach, which will be all about looking after the next generation of Cas players coming through. I will also be assisting Radders and Lasty with the first team on a day-to-day basis.“I’ve been coaching for a few years now because I was player/assistant coach at Halifax and also at Keighley Cougars last year. With this opportunity presenting itself at the Tigers and speaking to Radders, I really wanted to get stuck in.

“I’m newly retired but if during the year the Reserves need me to put my hand up and play, I will do, but if we have enough players and the youngsters are coming through, they will of course get the first gig.”

Scott Murrell has been added to the Castleford Tigers coaching staff for 2023.

Murrell is well acquainted with Tigers head coach Lee Radford having faced off against him on many occasions during some memorable East versus West Hull contests whilst with the Robins.

He explained: “I’ve never worked with Lee before, but I’ve obviously played against him down the years when he was at Hull FC, and I was at KR.

"We’ve known each other for a while and I’m looking forward to getting started and learning from him."

Murrell was delighted that his final season as a player was so successful at Cougar Park.He added: “Obviously to retire with Keighley after getting promoted was a really nice way to go out on a high.

"After 18 years of playing, it finally started to take its toll on my body but I’m now looking forward to getting started with this coaching role.

