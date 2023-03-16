News you can trust since 1852
Edit Account-Sign Out
My AccountSign Out
NationalWorldTV
BREAKING
21 hours ago Glastonbury festival 2023: West Holts full-stage line-up announced
2 hours ago Oliver Dowden confirms TikTok now banned on all government devices
4 hours ago NHS unions receive new pay offer from Government
6 hours ago Toddler fighting for his life after fall from 8th-floor flat
6 hours ago Banksy claims remarkable mural spotted on derelict farmhouse
6 hours ago Bad news for smokers: Cigarettes now cost more than ever

Sean Long issues rallying call as Featherstone Rovers look to return to winning ways at Swinton Lions

Featherstone Rovers’ head coach Sean Long insists his team ‘have got to stick together’ at Swinton Lions if they are to put their ‘gutting’ Challenge Cup defeat behind them.

By Adam Cheshire
Published 16th Mar 2023, 14:00 GMT- 2 min read

Fev suffered a surprising 18-22 loss at the hands of Halifax Panthers to disappointingly exit rugby’s most famous knockout competition in the third round last Sunday.

It was the first time Long’s men have tasted a competitive defeat this season following five victories out of five in the Championship.

Hide Ad
Hide Ad

But a return to league action this weekend - an away trip to newly-promoted Swinton, kick off 3pm on Sunday, March 19 - gives Rovers the ideal chance to return to winning ways.

Featherstone Rovers’ head coach Sean Long insists his team ‘have got to stick together’ at Swinton Lions if they are to put their ‘gutting’ Challenge Cup defeat against Halifax Panthers behind them.
Featherstone Rovers’ head coach Sean Long insists his team ‘have got to stick together’ at Swinton Lions if they are to put their ‘gutting’ Challenge Cup defeat against Halifax Panthers behind them.
Featherstone Rovers’ head coach Sean Long insists his team ‘have got to stick together’ at Swinton Lions if they are to put their ‘gutting’ Challenge Cup defeat against Halifax Panthers behind them.
Most Popular

Long said: “We have got to stick together as a team and hopefully we can fix it against Swinton. It was gutting to go out of the Challenge Cup but the thing with rugby is you can try and change it seven days later.

“Obviously we have had a harsh video session this week. We have got to learn from how we played against Halifax, dust ourselves down and have a tough week’s training.

Hide Ad
Hide Ad

“The weather was hit and miss last week so we weren’t able to get out onto the field that much, but we’ve been out on the field this week, getting ourselves ready and firing for Swinton.”

Asked if he has had the chance to look and analyse Sunday’s opposition, who gained promotion via the League 1 play-offs, beating Doncaster 16-10 in the final last October, Long replied:

Featherstone Rovers’ head coach Sean Long insists his team ‘have got to stick together’ at Swinton Lions if they are to put their ‘gutting’ Challenge Cup defeat against Halifax Panthers behind them.
Featherstone Rovers’ head coach Sean Long insists his team ‘have got to stick together’ at Swinton Lions if they are to put their ‘gutting’ Challenge Cup defeat against Halifax Panthers behind them.
Featherstone Rovers’ head coach Sean Long insists his team ‘have got to stick together’ at Swinton Lions if they are to put their ‘gutting’ Challenge Cup defeat against Halifax Panthers behind them.

“I don’t really focus on the opposition too much unless we’re playing someone who we have played before.

Hide Ad
Hide Ad

“We like to focus on ourselves so we will be focusing on rectifying the mistakes we made against Halifax - defensively and offensively - and I feel that if we can get those right then we will be okay.”

Read More
Sean Long: Featherstone Rovers ‘lacked composure' in Challenge Cup defeat to Hal...
Featherstone RoversHalifax PanthersHalifaxLeague 1Doncaster