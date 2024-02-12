Siddal 6-70 Wakefield: Trinity score 58 unanswered second half points to reach Challenge Cup fourth round

A brave first half performance from Siddal – including a try from Oli Lewis – saw them head into the break only six points behind, but 58 unanswered points from Trinity in the second half saw the Championship side ease past their National Conference League opposition.

Oliver Pratt, Josh Griffin, Max Jowitt and Jack Croft all scored twice, and there were further tries from Iain Thornley, Luke Gale, Thomas Doyle and Liam Hood.

Both teams played the majority of the match with 12 men, as Trinity’s Mason Lino and Siddal’s Oli Lewis were sent off in the 30th minute.

Here is a selection of photos from Saturday’s match, taken by Jim Fitton.

