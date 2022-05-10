Sosaia Feki aiming to improve fitness after joining Featherstone Rovers on loan from Castleford Tigers

The Tigers have a recall option in place following the initial fortnight period, after which the loan can continue week by week, subject to the two clubs’ agreement.

Feki was a big signing for Castleford when he joined from Cronulla Sharks for the 2020 season with big things expected of the powerful outside back.

But since arriving in England the Tonga international has had a horrendous run with injuries that have limited him to just one Super League appearance for the Tigers.

Castleford Tigers winger Sosaia Feki has joined Featherstone Rovers on an initial two-week loan.

However, he has been working hard on getting back to match fitness in recent weeks and is ready for action again now.

In his first taste of match action for around 20 months, Feki featured in the Tigers’ Reserves draw away against Salford Red Devils at the end of April.

In a further boost, he scored on his return to the pitch, but the number of minutes he played in that fixture were limited.