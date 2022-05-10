Sosaia Feki aiming to improve fitness after joining Featherstone Rovers on loan from Castleford Tigers

The Tigers have a recall option in place following the initial fortnight period, after which the loan can continue week by week, subject to the two clubs’ agreement.
Feki was a big signing for Castleford when he joined from Cronulla Sharks for the 2020 season with big things expected of the powerful outside back.
But since arriving in England the Tonga international has had a horrendous run with injuries that have limited him to just one Super League appearance for the Tigers.
However, he has been working hard on getting back to match fitness in recent weeks and is ready for action again now.
In his first taste of match action for around 20 months, Feki featured in the Tigers’ Reserves draw away against Salford Red Devils at the end of April.
In a further boost, he scored on his return to the pitch, but the number of minutes he played in that fixture were limited.
As he looks to get back to 100 per cent, the loan move to Featherstone will offer him the opportunity to get valuable match minutes in the Betfred Championship ahead of consideration for his long-awaited return to Super League action with Castleford who have a big decision to make on the player's future with his contract up at the end of the year.