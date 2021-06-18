Top of table Westgate Common defeat old rivals Sharlston

Try scorer: Lewis Heckford

A 34-12 victory made it five from five for Westgate who sit on top of the Division One table, two points ahead of the also undefeated King Cross Park.

The two local rivals traded early tries with Westgate’s coming after Jamie Milburn picked up a loose ball to send the supporting Lewis Heckford over for a try converted by Arian Woods.

Another loose ball led to a second home try as Nathan Smith gathered and made good ground. From a quick play the ball Joe Childs then shot over. Woods’ goal made it 12-6 after 17 minutes.

Smith went over in the corner to stretch the lead before a powerful run from close range saw Tommy Bentley the next to score. Woods added the conversion and it was 22-6.

Childs was the creator next when he caught his own clever kick through and found Will Poaching in support to go over under the posts, giving Woods an easy conversion.

The Westgate scoring was complete when Childs made another fine break and sent Smith in for his second try.

Woods kicked his fifth goal and although Sharlston scored again it was only a consolation for them as they remain in sixth with two wins from five.

Ossett Trinity Tigers were edged out 16-14 home to Lindley St Joseph’s in Division Two.

Defeat was tough to take after they held a 14-6 lead well into the second half.

The first half ended without score, but Ossett went ahead on 52 minutes when Ash Berry came up with a superb solo effort in which he broke the line to race over from 60 metres out on a mazy left to right run. Elliot Schofield added the resulting conversion.

Within two minutes they were level again as an error from the restart handed the ball back to Lindley and they took full advantage to score out wide, following up with a touchline conversion.

Schofield’s penalty nudged the Tigers ahead and they made it 14-6 when skipper Taz Winstanley crashed over and Schofield goaled again.

But Lindley kept going and narrowed the gap to four points with a try that owed something to a fortunate bounce off a kick through. And two minutes from time they scored again out wide, this time converting from the touchline to make it 16-14.

Crigglestone All Blacks lost their Division Four match at Lock Lane 34-18 and they remain second from bottom without a league win so far this season. They are at home to Newsome Panthers on Saturday (kick-off 2.30pm).