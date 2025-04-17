Mason Lino kicks the winning drop goal. Picture by Allan McKenzie/SWpix.com

A dramatic Mason Lino drop goal clinched a phenomenal Wakefield Trinity comeback against local rivals Castleford Tigers at the DIY Kitchens Stadium.

Sign up to our daily Wakefield Express Today newsletter Sign up Thank you for signing up! Did you know with an ad-lite subscription to Wakefield Express, you get 70% fewer ads while viewing the news that matters to you. Learn More Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

It seemed for long periods that the struggling Tigers would be maintaining their impressive form in Wakefield’s own back yard thanks to two tries from the excellent Jason Qareqare and one from Sam Wood giving Cas a healthy 12-0 lead at half-time.

But Trinity turned things around in sensational style in the second half to beat Castleford for the first time at Belle Vue in Super League since 2013.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Harvey Smith and the returning Max Jowitt levelled the scoring before Lino’s moment of magic ended the 12-year wait for a home win against their neighbours to kick start Rivals Round with a flourish.

Castleford's Alex Mellor is tackled by Wakefield's Liam Hood and Mathieu Cozza. Picture by Allan McKenzie/SWpix.com

The 13-12 success also ended Trin’s wait for a home victory in 2025.

The story had plenty of sub-plots too with Wakey head coach Daryl Powell at the helm at Cas the last time Trinity beat them here.

Powell put the recovered Jowitt - who had been missing since sustaining a leg injury in the Challenge Cup at Huddersfield Giants - in at full-back, while Cam Scott, who moved onto the wing to mark his 100th career appearance, Mike McMeeken and the returning Josh Griffin all started against their former club.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

As for Cas, Danny McGuire, who was given his Super League debut by Powell at Leeds Rhinos in 2001, brought in new loan signings Hugo Salabio, from Hull FC, and Jordan Dezario, from Catalans Dragons, into the 17 start from the bench, with Qareqare coming into the 13.

And that proved a great decision as the winger seemed unstoppable in the first 40 minutes - a half which proved frenetic right from the get-go as Zac Cini broke after being found by the influential Rowan Milnes, but he was tackled into touch by Jowitt and Tom Johnstone.

Jowitt was in the thick of the action as he then prevented a try by collecting a Milnes but he was tackled in his own goal area. However, Wakey learned their lessons from last week’s early chaotic goal-line drop-out at St Helens, and won the ball back off the short goal-line drop-out, with Jowitt’s own grubber to end the set not quite reaching Johnstone.

But if Wakefield thought they would carry on from where they left off at St Helens - where they scored three unanswered tries to get to within 12 points - they were mistaken as Qareqare raced clear after great work by Tex Hoy.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Trin looked to respond in the 18th minute but Mike McMeeken’s try was ruled out by the video ref for a knock-on. That sparked a period of play where both sides didn’t seem to want the ball.

That ended when Cas’ Judah Rimbu was held up but, in the same set, Milnes kicked high on the last with Wood jumping highest and spinning over the line to make it 0-8.

It was end to end stuff as Wakey came into life again with Jowitt finding Scott who was tackled before Cas survived. And their defence was rewarded with a quick attack, as Milnes kicked over the top to set Qareqare scampering clear.

The Tigers, with just one win from their opening seven games, had suddenly found their bite.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

It was a dominant performance which belied their sluggish start to 2025. And it was a half full of positive firsts. It was the first time they have led at the break since the opening day against Hull KR. It was the first time they had scored three tries in the first half of a game. And it was the first time they had kept a team to no points at the end of the half-time hooter.

But Trin, who were strong in the second half last week, proved so again this week.

Johnstone looked to start the comeback within the first five minutes but he was dragged down by Cini after running the full length of the pitch.

They did get over with 20 minutes remaining when Smith squeezed through a gap to spark amongst the lively home support.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Lino thought he was over but he was controversially denied by the video ref. But it didn’t matter as Jowitt went over in the very same set to make it 12-12.

And Lino completed a stunning comeback with a composed drop goal to make it 13-12 with just four minutes to go and they held on to claim the Calder derby bragging rights - and their first victory here against Cas since 2013.

Wakefield: Jowitt, Scott, Hall, Pratt, Johnstone, Pitts, Lino, McMeeken, Hood, Rodwell, Nikotemo, Griffin, Cozza

Interchanges: Hamlin-Uele, Atoni, Smith, Faatili

Tries: Smith, Jowitt

Conversions: Jowitt (2)

Drop Goal: Lino

Castleford: Hoy, Simm, Cini, Wood, Qareqare, Asi, Milnes, Okoro, Horne, Lawler, Mellor, Simbekin, Mustapha

Interchanges: Westerman, Rimbu, Salabio, Dezaria

Tries: Qareqare (2), Milnes

Referee: Aaron Moore

Attendance: 7,807