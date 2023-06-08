News you can trust since 1852
Up-and-coming semi-professional rugby player, Chloe Smith, scores new sponsor

Housebuilder Miller Homes Yorkshire has announced the sponsorship of an up-and-coming semi-professional Normanton rugby player.
By Leanne Clarke
Published 8th Jun 2023, 10:11 BST- 1 min read
Updated 8th Jun 2023, 10:14 BST

Chloe Smith, 18, plays as halfback for York Valkyrie and has a promising professional career ahead of her.

The York Valkyrie RLFC team was established in 2016 and competes in the Women’s Super League, playing their home games at York Community Stadium which is also home to York RLFC Men’s Team and York City Football Club.

Debbie Whittingham, Regional Sales Director, Miller Homes Yorkshire, said: “We are delighted to offer Chloe our support as she embarks upon her professional career and we wish her and the team every success for the 2023/24 season.

Chloe Smith, 18, from Normanton, plays as halfback for York Valkyrie and has a promising professional career ahead of her.
“It’s great to see the women’s game becoming more popular and see the opportunities that are available to them as professionals, and we hope that more girls will see Chloe and realise that rugby could be a sporting option for them too.”

Chloe will use the sponsorship to support her ongoing training and development and hopefully secure her a long-term career in the sport.

She said: “My ambitions for this season are to continue my growth as a player and to learn from my new team members - the support from Miller Homes will help me to do this.

“As a team, we are hoping to win the treble – The Challenge Cup Final at Wembley for the first time, the Grand Final and be league leaders, so we are working hard to make sure we are the very best that we can be both individually and as a team.”

Chris Carlin from Miller Homes with Chloe.Chris Carlin from Miller Homes with Chloe.
Chris Carlin from Miller Homes with Chloe.

The team has enjoyed a strong start to the season with an unbeaten record to date.

