Wakefield boxing star Dom Hunt becomes Trinity Foundation's first profile ambassador

Wakefield’s own Hunt, known in the ring as ‘The Hurricane’, has won all 12 of his professional fights, remaining undefeated to this day and winning and defending the Central Area welterweight title.

Starting his boxing career in 2018, Hunt made his official debut in November that year. Since then, he has shone on centre stage, being ranked 94th globally and in the top 10 of the British welterweight division.

As he continues to improve his ever-growing presence in the ring, Hunt and the Foundation have teamed up to use the experience in both Rugby League and health in the world of charity.

Wakefield's Dom Hunt. (Photo by Mark Robinson/Matchroom Boxing)

Having previously played at an amateur Rugby League level, Hunt recognises the impact the sport has made on his life, opting to switch to the ring once his time in Rugby League came to an end.

Having been through this experience, Dom is keen to pass on the message of how Rugby League taught him the basic skills needed to find his feet on a different path, looking to speak to Rugby League pathway participants and pupils in nearby schools about his journey over the years.

Meanwhile, as well as his work within the Foundation’s Rugby League department, Dom will also be working on health and wellbeing projects, looking to pass on key mental and physical tips that will take participants to the next stage.

Over the coming months, the Foundation will look to get Hunt involved in a range of activities, something which will benefit the charity moving forward.

Dom said: “I am both honoured and excited to work with Wakefield Trinity Community Foundation as their first-ever profile ambassador.

"Rugby League has been a lifelong passion and has played a major part in my life – both as a player and a supporter and ultimately led me to my current career as a professional boxer.

“Both Rugby League and boxing share many synergies in terms of physical and mental wellbeing and challenges and I hope sharing some of my personal experiences will benefit the participants in their journey. I can’t wait to get started!”

Hunt will now look to extend his unbeaten streak this Saturday as he faces Cameron Kaihau at Rotherham’s Magna Centre.

He is expected to be tested with his Doncaster opponent also boasting an unbeaten record, having won all eight of his bouts.