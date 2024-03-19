Watch more of our videos on Shots!

Olpherts previously worked with Powell at Castleford Tigers and is being backed to be another player to make an impression with the rebuilt Trinity side.

After joining from Leeds Rhinos in midweek he was thrown straight into the starting side for the opening Championship game of the season against Bradford Bulls and impressed Powell despite his lack of gametime previously this year.

“We have lost a bit of punch in the back field so we felt like we needed that and Derrell became available,” said the Trinity boss.

Gleeful Darrell Olpherts dives over for a try on his Wakefield Trinity debut against Bradford Bulls. Picture by Ed Sykes/SWpix.com

"It was a good opportunity for us.

“I know him pretty well from having coached him before and I thought he was strong (against Bradford).

"He hadn’t played for a few weeks and you could see that in some areas, but he carried the ball strong and he scored that try.

“He is a Wakefield boy so it is a happy debut for him.”

Olpherts, 32, admitted his hometown debut has been a long time coming, following spells with Dewsbury Rams, Hemel Stags, Newcastle Thunder, Salford Red Devils, Castleford and Leeds.

He said: “In the back of my mind, I've always wanted to come here at some point.

"I came to watch the club as a kid with my mate Ben and Ian Brooke who used to play here. He used to bring me and his grandson down to the games.

"All my mates are from around here and they all support Wakey as well. They're buzzing for me to play here. I just need to play my game and the quality will come with it.

"It feels like a fresh start coming here. It wasn't a big decision, really, because it's basically still a Super League club with the facilities and full-time training.

"Wakefield are obviously in the Championship, but I don't really see it as a step down.

"They're aspiring to get back into Super League and I want to help them achieve that. I'm still fit and healthy and I've got plenty of years of playing left in me.

Olpherts confirmed the move “came around very quickly”, adding: “It was literally overnight, I woke up in the morning and the deal was done.