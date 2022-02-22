Wakefield Trinity fined £10,000 by the RFL following a breach of operational rules

FINED: Wakefield Trinity have been fined £10,000 by the RFL. Picture: Allan McKenzie/SWpix.com

The fine, £6,000 of which has been suspended, relates to the Boxing Day friendly against Leeds Rhinos, and the club's failure to follow RFL Covid-19 policy ahead of the fixture.

Trinity reported five possible Covid cases several days prior to the friendly at Headingley, three of which were confirmed on Christmas Eve.

But the club have now been fined for not following the correct protocol as an RFL statement read: "The club subsequently failed to provide additional information required by the RFL’s Multiple Case Group to determine whether the fixture could go ahead.

"Wakefield Trinity accepted that required information had not been provided to the Multiple Case Group, but stated in mitigation that none of the individuals who played against Leeds had tested positive for Covid-19.