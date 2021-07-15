Wakefield take heart from defeat as they prepare to face Salford Red Devils

Chris Chester. Picture: Ed Sykes/SWpix.com

The fixture was postponed earlier this month because of a Covid-19 outbreak in the Salford camp.

The match has been rearranged for tomorrow night, with head coach Chris Chester revealing that Trinity could have had a week off but opted to play the game tomorrow to avoid more fixture congestion later in the year.

“We didn’t have to play it but we didn’t want another congested set of fixtures in a couple of weeks time,” he said.

“The smartest thing for both clubs was to bring it forward to Friday so that is what both clubs decided to do.”

Trinity will look to return to winning ways against the Red Devils after they were beaten 30-14 by St Helens last week.

There was a strong sense of disappointment for Trinity following that defeat and Chester - who had a number of players missing - feels that represents the strides his squad has made in recent months.

He added: “We have got to take the positivity into this week.

“For me, it shows how far this group has come over the last few months, that we are really, really disappointed we haven’t got the result against the best team in the competition. It was probably their strongest side.”

Wakefield will be without Joe Arundel and Ryan Hampshire after they were both hit with a one-match penalty notice for a Grade B Dangerous Contact following last week’s defeat.

Hampshire appealed his ban after he had pleaded guilty to the charge but contested the grading but a tribunal upheld the original decision.

Wakefield have only been able to name a 19-man squad for tomorrow’s trip to Salford.

Ollie Greensmith has been recalled from his loan with League 1 side Doncaster RLFC, Trinity academy product Pat O’Donovan has been included in the squad for the first time, while young hooker Harry Bowes could make his first appearance since the final round of the 2020 season.