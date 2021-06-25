Wakefield Trinity 14 Wigan Warriors 6 - Chris Chester hails returning players as Wakefield get back to winning ways

Picture by Ed Sykes/SWpix.com - 24/06/2021 - Rugby League - Betfred Super League Round 11 - Wakefield Trinity v Wigan Warriors - The Mobile Rocket Stadium, Wakefield, England - Wakefield Trinity fans celebrate as Ryan Hampshire scores their first try

Both sides had been weakened by injuries and international call-ups with Chester describing the disruption as "unnecessary", as Super League pressed ahead with their fixture schedule in the same week of an England international.

Ryan Hampshire - returning after over two months on the sidelines - and Matty Ashurst scored first-half tries to send Wakefield on their way to victory. Mason Lino kicked three goals as Wigan responded through Umyla Hanley in the second half.

"We had some guys that had not played for a number of weeks and I thought the performance was great," said Chester.

Picture by Ed Sykes/SWpix.com - 24/06/2021 - Rugby League - Betfred Super League Round 11 - Wakefield Trinity v Wigan Warriors - The Mobile Rocket Stadium, Wakefield, England - Wakefield Trinity's Matty Ashurst in action

"Rocky Hampshire hasn't played for 10 weeks and he really stood up. Yusuf Aydin hasn't played for three or four weeks and Innes Senior has been out for about seven weeks - it was a real team effort tonight.

"There was a period in that second half when Wigan just rolled us down the field but we kept coming up with some special plays.

"I am happy with the performance. The guys have worked really hard but it has been an unnecessarily disruptive week."

Jordan Crowther and Tom Johnstone were both forced off with injuries during the contest. Chester believes that Crowther may have damaged a knee ligament while he is hopeful that Johnstone's injury will not be serious.

"We are not to sure, we will get both those guys scanned. Jordy seems to think he did it in the first five minutes, it looks like an MCL," he added.

"With Tom, it doesn't feel like there is any structural damage there but he felt some pinching at the side of his knee. We are fairly hopeful with Tom that it is nothing serious.