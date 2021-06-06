Wakefield Trinity 30 Leigh Centurions 20 - Relief for coach Chester after Trinity ‘find a way to win’

Wakefield Trinity winger Liam Kay celebrates scoring against former club Leigh Centurions. Picture: Richard Sellers/PA Wire.

Trinity hit back from 8-0 down at home against Leigh Centurions to lead 18-8 early in the second period, but then found themselves two points behind with 13 minutes left.

Liam Kay’s try against his former club got Trinity back on top and Mason Lino - who also converted all five touchdowns - added a late score in Wakefield’s 30-20 success.

The visitors are bottom of Betfred Super League and have lost all their nine games this year and Chester admitted: “Leigh made it very difficult for us, but we found a way to win.

Relieved Wakefield Trinity coach Chris Chester. Picture: Mike Egerton/PA Wire.

“We weren’t great, it was very, very scrappy but two points is what’s important.”

He said: “They challenged us all game and caused us a lot of problems, but I am pleased for the players that we’ve got another two points.

“Had we not won the last two weeks, I think it might have been a different result.”

Chester put the win down to “calm heads and attention to detail defensively”.

Wakefield Trinity's Mason Lino (left) scores their side's fifth try of the Betfred Super League match against Leigh Centurions at the Mobile Rocket Stadium, Wakefield. Picture: Richard Sellers/PA Wire.

He added: “We just needed to concentrate and execute.

“We speak about playing the Wakefield way, but doing that you sometimes come up with errors and we came up with plenty of errors today.

“That was disappointing, especially after last week against Huddersfield, when everything stuck.

“We were thinking ‘score’, instead of ‘next play’ or ‘next set’.

“That’s the mentality we needed to change at half-time and I thought we were a lot more direct in the second half, though we bombed some chances as well.”

Despite that, Chester insisted: “I am not too despondent.

“That’s three wins from three and we go to Warrington on Friday with, hopefully, a fit and healthy squad, barring Kelepi Tanginoa.”

The 2019 Dream Team forward suffered a dead leg in the first half, but is not facing a long absence.