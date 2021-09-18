Wakefield Trinity 44 Hull FC 12: Willie Poching adds more weight to his claim for permanent coaching role

Willie Poching. Picture: SWpix.com.

The victory will give interim coach Willie Poching another boost in his quest to land the head coach role permanently, with Trinity winning five of their seven games under the New Zealander.

Wakefield scored six tries in a devastating first half to inflict a 10th defeat in 11 games on the Black and Whites.

The hosts were ahead after just three minutes when Innes Senior dived over in the corner as Mason Lino impressively added the conversion.

James Batchelor and Kelepi Tanginoa added further tries as Wakefield dominated the contest. Jacob Miller had the home supporters on their feet again as he powered over before David Fifita continued the demolition with a try of his own.

Ryan Hampshire rounded off a wonderful first half for Wakefield as he broke through on the left edge to score.

Mitieli Vulikijapani scored the visitors' first points of the game with an hour played before Jake Connor added a second try after Lino was sin-binned.

Trinity quickly quelled fears of a remarkable fightback when Tanginoa dotted down for his second before Liam Kay rounded off the scoring.

Wakefield Trinity: Hampshire, Senior, Arundel, Lyne, Kay, Miller, Lino, Crowther, Tanginoa, Batchelor, Arona, J. Wood, Battye. Substitutes: Fifita, K. Wood, Green, Y. Aydin.