Wakefield Trinity boost squad with signing of Huddersfield Giants forward on loan

Wakefield Trinity have moved to strengthen their squad ahead of this week’s huge clash with local rivals Castleford Tigers.

Tony Harber
By Tony Harber
Published 3rd Apr 2023, 11:26 BST- 1 min read

The signing of Nathan Mason on an initial two-week loan from Huddersfield Giants has been confirmed today.

Mason, 29, is an experienced forward who will bolster Trinity’s pack over the next few weeks as they look to break their duck for the season in the Betfred Super League.

The prop has joined the squad for training this morning and will be in contention to feature in Thursday’s Rivals Round clash against Castleford at the Mend-A-Hose Jungle.

Nathan Mason in action for Huddersfield Giants against his new club, Wakefield Trinity, as he combines with Matty English to tackle Lee Gaskell. Picture: Allan McKenzie/SWpix.com
Mason said: “I’m really appreciative of Wakefield for allowing me to come on board and for giving me an opportunity to play.

"I’m looking forward to getting out on the field for the first time this year and just want to rip in for the lads.”

Head coach Mark Applegarth added: “I’m really pleased to be able to bring Nathan in at this time.

"He’s an experienced forward who adds some size and quality to our pack ahead of some big games that are coming up.

"I’d like to thank Huddersfield for allowing Nathan to link up with us and I’m looking forward to working with him over the next few weeks.”

