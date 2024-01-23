Wakefield Trinity boss Daryl Powell explains why Luke Gale is sitting out final warm-up against Wigan Warriors

Watch more of our videos on Shots!

Head coach Daryl Powell has put to bed further speculation that former England international half-back Gale would be moving back to Super League with Hull KR and explained why he has not been picked for the Matty Ashurst testimonial game against Wigan Warriors.

He said: “It's just a couple of clickbait reporters whacking stuff out because he's not in the squad when there's nothing to it. He's fully committed.

"He has got a little bit of a calf issue so I decided not to risk him in that game against Wigan. He'll be fit for York (Trinity’s first AB Subdecks 1895 Cup tie on February 4).

Luke Gale is fully committed to Wakefield Trinity, says head coach Daryl Powell. Picture: John Clifton/SWpix.com

"Luke has had a great pre-season with us and is really important to us. He and Mason Lino are our two premier halves and we've signed Myles Lawford as someone to work underneath them.

"Absolutely not – not interested (in letting Gale go). He’s not going anywhere.”

Powell sees Gale as a key figure going forward at the club – on and off the field.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

He added: "I've sat down with him and spoken to him about his longer term future, whether that's as a player or a coach, because I'd like to keep him at the club for a fair while.

“He has got value in everything he does. We won't be bending over to the first request for one of our players, which we might have done in the past. We're not that kind of club. We want to keep our best players.”

Powell has named a strong 19-man squad for the Wigan game, which will celebrate Ashurst’s fantastic service to the Wakefield club and give the coach a last chance to run the rule over his players ahead of their competitive start to the season the following week.

Only Gale of numbers one to 13 is not playing, which shows it is a serious work out for the Trinity team, while supporters get a chance to see new signings Jermaine McGillvary, Iain Thornley, Lachlan Walmsley, Caleb Uele, Myles Lawford, Mathieu Cozza, Toby Boothroyd and Thomas Doyle on home turf for the first time.