Wakefield Trinity boss Daryl Powell looking for more improvement after derby win against Featherstone Rovers

​It was another close tussle between the neighbours, but it was Trinity fans celebrating at the final hooter after the recent Challenge Cup defeat on the same ground was avenged in a 20-12 success.

"It was a tough game,” said head coach Powell. “The field had not changed much since last time we came and that impacted on the game.

"I don’t think we handled it that much better, but we came out the other side an the boys had to work really hard.

Wakefield Trinity players have a determined look before going on to beat Featherstone Rovers. Picture: Kevin Creighton

"Featherstone have shown over the last three weeks that they are a quality team and they are going to challenge everybody.

"There’s some areas in which we are still growing as a team and need to be better at, but it was about winning the game and finding a way in tough conditions – and we did that.

"We were under pressure a lot in the second half and had to dig our way out of a tough situation and find points.

"It’s pleasing we did that, we’ll learn a lot from it and look to improve as a team.”

Powell is expecting another challenge to be offered by promoted Doncaster in Trinity’s next game this Sunday.

The Dons have recruited strongly since coming back to the Championship, with a couple of recent Wakefield players in their ranks in Reece Lyne and Craig Hall among a big number with Super League experience, and the game being switched to Doncaster’s ground will add more difficulty.

“We’ve got another tough game at Doncaster and that’s the way the Championship is,” added Powell.

"We’ve got used to the comp. We are always under pressure, we feel like that, and we’ve got to try to alleviate that because we are expected to win because obviously of where we’ve come from.”