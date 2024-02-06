Wakefield Trinity boss Daryl Powell set to name strong side for Siddal cup tie

Watch more of our videos on Shots!

Trinity will travel to Halifax as the overwhelming favourites after living up to the pre-season hype in an impressive 40-4 defeat of York Knights in the 1895 Cup, writes James O’Brien.

However, Powell has ruled out mass changes against a proud amateur club.

"I'm not going to be changing that team too much, particularly for next week," he said.

"There will be potentially some movement after that but next week I'll stay reasonably consistent.

"I want to get boys in a bit of a groove. I don't think playing every other week is the way so in the main, the team that took the field today will play next week.

"It's a tough challenge for us away from home and I want to make sure we get it right. I won't be taking too many chances."

Powell was pleased with the way his team began their competitive games as they blew York Knights away in opening a 24-0 lead in the first 20 minutes on the way to a 40-4 victory.

He explained: "I wanted to start the game well and you can't start any better than that.

"We put a marker down there and then what we did in and around our tryline when we were under pressure was really impressive. We conceded one try but they had to work pretty hard for it.

"We got a little bit sloppy at times but it was our first hit-out. Benchmark-wise, there are some things we can be really pleased with there and say that's our standard.”

With Trinity riding a wave of optimism, Powell has been encouraged by his side's early work.

He added: "It's quite surreal to see a team get relegated and how positive the vibe is around it.

"Matt, myself and the other coaches coming in has created a new vibe and we've signed quite a few new players.