Australian forward Ky Rodwell has been described as “tough” and “aggressive” and is heading to England this week on a two-year deal until the end of 2025.

The 24-year-old joined Parramatta Eels in 2021 and went on to make five NRL appearances, as well as being a mainstay of their second-string New South Wales Cup side.

He was contracted until the end of this season, but has been released now in order to join up Trinity for their first season back in the Championship following relegation last year.

New Wakefield Trinity recruit Ky Rodwell. Photo by Jason McCawley/Getty Images

The former Parramatta Eels forward will add to Daryl Powell’s pack that already boasts the sizable forces of the likes of Renouf Atoni, Caleb Uele and Josh Bowden.

Rodwell made his NRL debut back in 2021 and has previously represented the Australian Schoolboys and played for NSW U20s.

Described as “a defensive monster”, Rodwell averaged 34 tackles a game last year in the NSW Cup through 19 matches.

He said: “I’m extremely privileged and excited to be continuing my rugby league journey with Wakefield.

"I’ve heard a lot about the place and can’t wait to meet all you Trinity fans! I’m looking forward to meeting the rest of the boys and ripping in for the 2024 season.”

Trinity head coach Daryl Powell is expecting Rodwell to make a major impact in the Championship and said: “We are delighted to sign Ky as we build our pack depth moving into a tough Championship season.

"Ky is a tough aggressive player who will complement the type of players we have in our middle unit at the moment.

"I am really looking forward to seeing him play in Wakefield colours and I’m confident he will be a big hit with our fans.”

Trinity recruitment manager Ste Mills said: “I am delighted we have managed to secure Ky Rodwell for the rest of the 2024 season and 2025.

"He is a very hard working middle who will add real value to our pack going forward and defensively. He was identified a couple of months back and we have been working hard to secure his services.