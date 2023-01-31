​Trinity found themselves 12-0 down at half-time and with problems to solve against their ambitious Championship opponents, but tries from Eddie Battye, Renouf Atoni, Corey Hall and Max Jowitt turned the game on its head with Wakefield going on to make it three wins from three in pre-season.

“It was exactly what we needed,” said Trinity boss Applegarth.

"Featherstone dominated us in the first half in terms of ball in hand. We had two plays in their 20 and our tackle management was bang average.

Wakefield Trinity players show the sort of strong goal-line defence that earned them praise from head coach Mark Applegarth. Picture: Rob Hare

“We spoke about a few things in the second half and it showed. We did exactly what we should have done in that first half and it showed to score 24 unanswered points.

“It’s exactly what we needed from a pre-season friendly.

“You’ve got to give credit to Featherstone because I think they will cause quite a few teams a lot of trouble.

“You can’t afford to not be 100 per cent. Our first contacts in that first half weren’t where we needed them to be or where we will accept them to be. You play a good team and get punished for it.

“In saying that, I thought our try-line defence was good. They scored from two kicks and to have 22 plays on your own try-line, I think we showed some good scrambles, but you can’t let teams get up to your end that easily.

“It was a great lesson for us and going against a bit of adversity.”

Less positive for Trinity was losing two players to injury with hooker Liam Hood and forward Sam Eseh both leaving the field.

Applegarth explained: “Big Sam took a head knock and he will be out for a minimum of nine days, but we won’t take any chances of that.

“With Hoody the initial diagnosis is structurally he looks alright but we will wait for a scan."

